Friends stars 'utterly devastated' by Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars are "all so utterly devastated" by the actor's death.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer issued a joint statement on Monday night to address the death of their longtime co-star on Saturday.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement to People reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

They continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing alongside Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer on Friends for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. They all reunited in 2021 for the Friends reunion special and Kudrow wrote the foreword in Perry's 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The Whole Nine Yards actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at the age of 54.

An autopsy has been completed but the results are pending a toxicology report.