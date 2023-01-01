Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz engaged

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged.



The Magic Mike star and Big Little Lies actress are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level after two years of dating, according to People.



Kravitz, 34, seemingly sported an engagement ring when the couple were photographed attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday. They wore a coordinating costume inspired by the 1968 horror movie Rosemary's Baby, with Kravitz as Rosemary and Tatum as the baby.



The actors met on the set of Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, and were first romantically linked in August 2021.



The Batman star previously called Tatum, 43, "just a wonderful human" in an interview with GQ magazine.



"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz explained. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."



She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2021, while Tatum shares a 10-year-old daughter named Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. He and Dewan got married in 2009 and announced their separation in 2018.



Neither Kravitz nor Tatum have confirmed the report.