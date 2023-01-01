Milo Ventimiglia is married

Milo Ventimiglia tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano earlier this year.

The This Is Us actor exchanged vows with the Sports Illustrated model earlier this year in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

According to photos of the wedding day obtained by Us Weekly, the 46-year-old wore a white shirt, matching trousers and a floral lei around his neck, while Jarah wore a backless white gown with a ring of flowers on her head.

A representative for the couple later confirmed the news to People.

The Heroes actor, 46, was first linked to Jarah last year but they have never publicly confirmed their relationship. Marriage rumours started swirling on Instagram gossip site Deuxmoi in June after Jarah was spotted wearing a wedding band.

The couple were photographed watching the Rugby World Cup at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday and Milo's wedding band could be clearly seen.

The actor has always been notoriously private about his personal life because he wants to keep the focus on his work.

"I try to minimise myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work," he explained to People in 2017. "I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play."