Molly Hurwitz pays tribute to late ex-fiancé Matthew Perry

Molly Hurwitz has paid tribute to her late ex-fiancé Matthew Perry.

The literary manager took to Instagram on Monday with a tribute post for the Friends alum, who died on Saturday aged 54.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented," Molly captioned an image of Matthew's silhouette. "As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F**k, I was so good!!! See what I did there???'"

"We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us," she continued in her post. "Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Molly and Matthew announced their engagement in November 2020 after two years of dating. They called off their wedding plans in June the following year.

Matthew, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Although the actor previously struggled with addiction, no illegal drugs were found on the scene and no foul play was suspected.

"I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known," Molly added in her tribute. "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

She concluded, "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease (alcoholism)... Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."