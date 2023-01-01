Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney join cast of survival thriller Eden

Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney have joined the cast of Ron Howard's upcoming survival thriller Eden.

The Crown actress and Euphoria star have replaced Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the project, according to Deadline.

They join previously announced stars Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Daniel Bruhl.

After the casting news broke, Sydney posted a screenshot of the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Embarking on a dream journey down under."

The production is set to take place in Queensland, Australia, with a small unit filming on the Galapagos Islands.

Eden "explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful", according to a logline.

Previously titled Origin of Species, the upcoming film has been characterised as a "darkly comic tale of murder and survival" featuring a group of eclectic characters who abandon their lives, turn their backs on civilisation and relocate to the Galapagos, a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.

"They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life," according to the synopsis.

Howard is directing and producing the project from a script by Noah Pink.