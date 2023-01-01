John Stamos 'never forgot' Matthew Perry's kind gesture on Friends set

John Stamos has recalled Matthew Perry's kind gesture during his guest appearance on an episode of Friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Full House star reflected on Matthew's kindness during his 2003 guest appearance on Friends during the show's ninth season.

"Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends So, when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot," the actor, 60, wrote, referring to Matthew and Courteney Cox's characters on the hit show.

"Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, 'The (studio) audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams,'" John continued. "I walk through the door... silence. I was so embarrassed."

The actor then shared that Matthew encouraged the audience to applaud by explaining who John was.

"We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because (he's) so much better looking in person!'" John remembered.

He concluded, "I never forgot that and the world will never forget you."

Matthew, who starred in Friends from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54.

Tributes have flooded in on social media following his tragic passing, with Kate Hudson mourning the late actor on Monday.

"We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our a**es off and then laughed some more," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Matthew laughing.

"I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew," the 44-year-old continued. "As you can see, to know him was to adore him. I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families. We love you Matthew."