Robert De Niro admits he 'berated' his former assistant

Robert De Niro has admitted that he "berated" his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson.

The veteran actor took the stand on Tuesday to give testimony in the civil trial concerning his former assistant.

When questioned by Robinson's attorney at the New York City federal courthouse, the 80-year-old admitted to calling Robinson names during her 11 years of employment at his company Canal Productions.

"Yeah, fine, I berated her," the Goodfellas star admitted, according to People, referring to an incident when Robinson didn't wake him in time for a meeting. He also agreed that he might have called her names such as a "brat" or a "b**ch", though he insisted that he was "never abusive", Entertainment Tonight reported.

"I've raised my voice," De Niro added. "I don't yell. You wanna dispute that? That's one thing I don't do."

Tuesday's court date marked the second date of the trial to resolve the lawsuits between Robinson and Canal Productions.

Robinson was hit with a $6 million (£5 million) lawsuit in 2019 after she left her position at the company. She has been accused of binge-watching TV shows while working, charging personal food to the company's credit card and using "her employer's fund for her personal gain".

Robinson then countersued the production company for $12 million (£10 million), claiming that the actor and his company had violated the New York City Human Rights Law. She alleged that she had been assigned "stereotypically female job duties that were inconsistent with her job title," and claimed that she was paid less than male employee Dan Harvey.

"God knows why she felt like she should make the same (salary)," De Niro stated during the testimony. "Dan Harvey has been here for 40 years. He has been with me, left his family, never complained. She is jealous of him?"

The actor then responded to Robinson's claims that he had asked her to scratch his back, exclaiming, "Every little thing she's trying to get me on is nonsense! Shame on you, Chase Robinson."