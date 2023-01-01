James McAvoy and Lucas Bravo join Turn Up The Sun!

James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, and others have joined the cast of Turn Up The Sun!

According to a release obtained by Deadline on Tuesday, the X-Men: First Class star and Emily In Paris actor have signed on to lead the SSS Entertainment-produced upcoming thriller film, alongside The Nightingale’s Aisling Franciosi and The Good Boss’s Almudena Amor.

SSS Entertainment producer Shaun Sanghani told the outlet of the casting announcement, “James McAvoy is one of the most talented actors in the business and having him and the rest of our amazing cast collaborate with Jamie Adams, who we are lucky to be reteaming with for a second feature, is exciting on every level.”

Written and directed by Jamie Adams, Turn Up The Sun! will follow two couples who accidentally book the same countryside mansion for a weekend before discovering “things may not be as they seem”, according to a logline.

Shaun is producing alongside Cara Shine Ballarini and Rebecca Miller for SSS Entertainment, with SSS Capital financing the film.

Production on the film has begun in the United Kingdom under an Equity PACT agreement.