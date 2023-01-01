Denise Richards 'trying to talk' daughter out of breast implants

Denise Richards has attempted to discourage her 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen from undergoing a breast augmentation.

The Starship Troopers actress, 52, revealed she got silicone implants when she was 19 years old after being teased about the size of her small breasts.

"I was made fun of as a teenager (because my boobs) were mosquito bites. I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done," Denise told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted she was "trying to talk" Sami out of breast augmentation because at the time she "didn't know how toxic" the procedure was.

"And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful," she added.

As outlined in the interview, Sami still intended to undergo the cosmetic surgery despite her mother's advice.

"I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" the OnlyFans star told the outlet. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?' I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff."

Sami is the eldest daughter of Denise and actor Charlie Sheen.

Charlie and Denise - who were married from June 2002 to November 2006 - are also parents to daughter Lola Sheen, 18.