Peter Jackson directs music video for final Beatles song

Peter Jackson has directed the music video for The Beatles' final song, Now And Then.

The highly anticipated track - originally conceived in the '70s by the late John Lennon and later completed by surviving members Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison - is set for a Thursday release. The music video is set for release on Friday.

The Lord Of The Rings director revealed that his first foray into music video production would feature recently "unearthed" and "unseen" footage of the Fab Four.

"A Beatles music video must have great Beatles footage at its core," the 62-year-old director explained in a press release. "There's no way actors or CGI Beatles should be used. Every shot of The Beatles needed to be genuine."

The forthcoming video - which the director made alongside Apple Corps Ltd., Capitol Records and Ume - would combine both new footage of Paul and Ringo, as well as 14 hours of newly unearthed footage of the band.

"Paul and Ringo shot footage of themselves performing and sent that to me," Peter revealed. "Apple unearthed over 14 hours of long forgotten film shot during the 1995 recording sessions, including several hours of Paul, George and Ringo working on Now And Then, and gave all that to me."

The director was initially "very reluctant" to take on the music video, but eventually found himself "swept along" with the project after Paul and Ringo sent him the unearthed footage.

The project followed on from the filmmaker's acclaimed 2021 documentary series about the band, titled The Beatles: Get Back.