Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey expecting second child

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey are expecting their second child via surrogate.

The actors, who run the surrogacy and egg retrieval agency Elevate, announced via People on Tuesday that they are expecting their second child via surrogate.

"It takes an enormous amount of advanced planning," Taylor said of becoming a father through surrogacy. "Each step is intentional and deliberate and I've been so patient to go again because our priority has been to match our clients with surrogates before ourselves."

He added, "I was constantly asking Kyle - who works more on the surrogacy side of our business - 'is there anyone for us?'"

The It Chapter Two actor and Wicked stage star plan to call their new daughter Gigi when she arrives around 10 May next year.

"When you go through (surrogacy) the first time, you really have to start from scratch with an egg donor and IVF. For our second journey, while it's still an enormous undertaking, you do get to skip right to the point of matching with a surrogate," Kyle said. "Even though we run Elevate, a donor and surrogacy agency, going through the process as an intended patient is still extremely exciting."

The pair, who got married in 2016, welcomed their first daughter, Rafa, in 2021.

"To put it simply, it's been a dream-filled," Taylor said of becoming a father to Rafa. "I underestimated how wonderful fatherhood could be. She is the most magical little girl."

He concluded, "I've always known since I was very young that I wanted to become a father, but I didn't realize that every single day she would make my day."