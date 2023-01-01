Tyler Christopher dies aged 50

Soap star Tyler Christopher has passed away at the age of 50.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Tyler's former General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard announced that the actor had died after suffering "a cardiac event" in his home in San Diego, California.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," Maurice captioned a photo of the late actor. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him."

He continued, "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Tyler played Nikolas Cassadine in the medical soap opera from 1996 to 2016, winning the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his final season. After exiting the show, he starred in Days of Our Lives between 2017 and 2019.

The actor also appeared in episodes of The Twilight Zone, Felicity, Angel, Charmed and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Tyler was married to actress Eva Longoria between 2002 and 2004 and sports reporter Brienne Pedigo, the mother of his two children, between 2008 and 2021.