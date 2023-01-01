Friends creators recall last conversation with Matthew Perry

Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane have recalled their final conversation with Matthew Perry before his death.

During a preview from Wednesday's episode of Today, the duo remembered speaking to the show's late star two weeks before he died.

"It was great," Marta said of the conversation. "He was happy and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

The conversation would prove to be their last together. Matthew was found dead aged 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

After his death, Kauffman, Crane and Friends executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible," they wrote. "All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

In a nod to the show's episode titles, they concluded, "This truly is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.'"

Matthew starred as Chandler Bing in the sitcom from 1994 to 2004, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.