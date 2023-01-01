Alex Wolff to direct and star in psychological thriller If She Burns

Alex Wolff will serve as both the director and star of the upcoming psychological thriller If She Burns.

In addition to acting and directing, the Hereditary star wrote the screenplay and will write and produce music for the film with Karl McComas-Reichl.

If She Burns will also star You's Victoria Pedretti, Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's Justice Smith.

In a statement, Wolff told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm exhilarated to embark on a journey with such remarkable, brave actors like Victoria, Asa and Justice. What we put on screen will be daring, ferocious, tender, and honest. I'm honored to be able to share it."

The "dark and sexy" psychological thriller will follow Pedretti's character, who travels to Europe with her dysfunctional family after a traumatic incident. She finds refuge and danger in a turbulent affair with her enigmatic neighbour, played by Wolff.

The Oppenheimer actor, who will also produce the movie, is currently in pre-production ahead of a scheduled shoot on location in Italy next year. The cast was attached to the film before the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July.

Teasing the project, David Garrett, founder and CEO of the distribution company Mister Smith Entertainment, added, "For If She Burns, he assembled a fascinating and talented young cast who are all currently making their mark across trailblazing film and television. Alex's script sizzles with erotic tension and promises to deliver an unsettling and mesmerizing experience for the audience."

Wolff, 26, made his feature directorial debut with The Cat and the Moon in 2019.