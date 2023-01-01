Sophie Turner spotted kissing British aristocrat following Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner has reportedly been spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson following her divorce from Joe Jonas.



An image published by The Sun on Tuesday purportedly showed the Game of Thrones actress locking lips with Peregrine on the street in Paris, France during the day on Saturday. However, their faces are not clearly visible in the snap.



An eyewitness told the publication that they saw the pair "chatting and laughing a lot" at the Gare du Nord railway station.



"They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London," they said. "He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways."



According to the report, Sophie and Peregrine, also known as Perry, went their separate ways before reuniting later that evening at the Rugby World Cup final, where she made a surprise appearance.



Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, after four years of marriage in September and they recently came to a temporary custody agreement over their daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, 15 months. The agreement allows the children to spend equal time across their U.S. and U.K. homes.



Peregrine, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, recently split from King Charles III's goddaughter, model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.