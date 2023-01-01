Heidi Klum wows as peacock during annual Halloween party

Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops with an elaborate peacock costume at her annual Halloween bash on Tuesday night.

The German model once again looked unrecognisable as she hit the red carpet for her 22nd annual Halloween celebration at Marquee in New York City.

Instead of a solo outfit, Heidi teamed up with 10 acrobats from Cirque du Soleil to create a multi-person costume.

She wore a deep blue body suit and bird-like prosthetics to form the head and the chest of the bird while the gymnasts formed the feathers.

During a choreographed routine on the carpet, the 50-year-old stood on the thighs of a dancer while the others contorted their bodies to make it look as if the peacock was spreading its wings.

Heidi, speaking through her prosthetic beak, shared her inspiration for the costume with Entertainment Tonight.

"I wanted to make something very elaborate and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people and then I started thinking about, 'Well, what could that be? What thing could it be, what animal, what creature could it be?'" she explained. "And then I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up and I wanted to make an art performance out of it."

The America's Got Talent judge revealed that hair and make-up took six hours and insisted she was able to "fully move everything" underneath the layers of prosthetics.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined her on the red carpet as a large white egg, with only his face poking out of a hole, while his brother Bill dressed as a unicorn. Heidi's daughter Leni, 19, put a sexy spin on the children's character Strawberry Shortcake by wearing a pink wig, a white lingerie set and green striped tights.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler and her boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera dressed up as Daphne and Fred from Scooby-Doo, H.E.R. channelled an astronaut, and Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor went as Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet's rapper characters from a Saturday Night Live sketch.