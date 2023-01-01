Emilia Clarke insists it's 'nearly impossible' for female leads to find male co-stars

Emilia Clarke has claimed it is "nearly impossible" for actresses to find an actor to support their leading role.

Discussing her new sci-fi romantic comedy, The Pod Generation, with Harper's Bazaar, the Game of Thrones actress revealed that a lot of actors don't want to play the second lead to a woman.

"If you are a female lead in a film - and I'm trying not to take it personally - it is nearly impossible to find a guy to act opposite you. Men don't want to do it. I'm just calling this s**t out," she stated.

"I take responsibility for it myself. I'm a big girl. But I don't need to be your buddy. I don't need your number. We don't need to like each other on Instagram. We just need to turn up at work and be what we need to be to make each other better."

Thankfully for Clarke, who executive produced the movie, Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor signed up to play her on-screen husband Alvy and fulfilled what she was looking for in a scene partner.

"(It) was just an absolute joy. That's rare," she noted.

In The Pod Generation, Clarke plays a woman who decides to grow her baby in a detachable pod so she doesn't have to be pregnant.

The 37-year-old admitted that scoring financing for Sophie Barthes' independent movie was very difficult, given the subject matter.

"People are scared. Streamers are scared. America is scared," she stated, referring to the abortion laws in the U.S. "There, I've said it. I just can't get my head around why whether or not you choose to have a child is of major political importance."