Friends creator confirms Matthew Perry was sober two weeks before his death

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has confirmed Matthew Perry was sober two weeks before his death.

During an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday alongside her co-creator David Crane, Kauffman revealed that Perry was "in a really good place" when she spoke to him two weeks before he died on Saturday aged 54.

"He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking..." she recalled.

When asked directly if the actor was clean at that time, Kauffman said, "He was sober."

Perry was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on 28 October. When she heard the news, Kauffman shared that she was in "utter shock".

"My first impulse was to text him, honestly," she continued. "It's hard to grasp: one minute he's here and he's happy, and then poof. And doing good in the world, really doing good in the world."

Today host Hoda Kotb pointed out that the Fools Rush In actor once said people would be shocked but not surprised about his passing, given his history of alcohol and painkiller addiction.

Crane responded, "I would say that's probably true given the journey he'd been on, and we were all aware of it. There was a part that was kind of bracing for something like this. It is still hard to believe, because he was such an alive person that it's hard to believe he's not here."

No illegal drugs were found on the scene and no foul play was suspected. Perry's cause of death is pending toxicology results.