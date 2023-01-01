Brooke Shields was hospitalised after suffering a seizure

Brooke Shields has revealed she was hospitalised after suffering a seizure in September.

The 58-year-old actress has opened up about a medical emergency that left her in hospital in September.

Just days before her Café Carlyle show debut, the Pretty Baby star fell "headfirst into the wall" before suffering a grand mal seizure, also known as a tonic-clonic seizure, outside of a New York City restaurant.

"I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and (the people I was with) were like, 'Are you okay?'" Brooke recalled in an interview with Glamour.

"I walk into the restaurant L'Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through. I go in, two women come up to me; I don't know them. Everything starts to go black," she continued. "Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure."

Brooke then revealed that actor Bradley Cooper rushed to be with her during the emergency.

"It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue," she explained. "The next thing I remember, I'm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f**king Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand."

Brooke clarified that the A Star Is Born actor had been called as he was close by and nobody could get told of her husband Chris Henchy.

"His assistant called Bradley and said, 'Brooke's on the ground. Chris isn't around. Go get her.' And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus," she remembered.

The Blue Lagoon star's doctors told her she had consumed too much water and asked her whether she had enough salt in her diet.

Brooke made a full recovery and was able to attend her one-woman show debut on 12 September.