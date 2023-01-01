Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunite for Mean Girls-themed advert

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried have reunited for a Mean Girls-themed advert.

The pair, as well as fellow Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert, reunited after nearly 20 years to star in Walmart's new Black Friday advert, which premiered on Wednesday.

The amusing advert sees the three actresses reprise their roles from the 2004 teen comedy film, however, they are now adults. Additionally, several actors who played smaller parts in the beloved film, such as Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese, also made an appearance.

Lindsay's character, Cady Heron, returns as a guidance counsellor while Amanda's Karen Smith remains a weather reporter and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey) is a hands-on mother.

"Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals," Cady said in a voiceover as Gretchen pulled up at their old high school in a convertible filled with shopping bags.

During the advert, many of the film's most iconic scenes were revisited, such as the Jingle Bell Rock performance at the winter talent show.

"It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone," Lindsay, 37, told People of the project.

Lacey, 41, added, "It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay and it was so much fun getting to reminisce and be together again."

Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in the teen classic, does not appear in the commercial.