Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo has been tapped to perform at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

It has been announced that the 20-year-old hitmaker has been added to the list of performers for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony which will take place in New York's Barclays Center on 3 November.

"@oliviarodrigo will perform with one of her heroes at the #RockHall2023 Induction Ceremony," Rock Hall announced on their official Instagram account on Wednesday.

It has not yet been confirmed which inductee the bad idea right? singer will be honouring with a song.

This year's inductees are Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, George Michael, The Spinners and Rage Against the Machine, as well as Link Wray and DJ Kool Herc for musical influence, Al Cooper, Chaka Khan and Bernie Taupin for musical excellence and Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

In addition to Olivia, artists including Carrie Underwood, Adam Levine, Stevie Nicks, Common, Sia and Miguel will be performing live. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J and Ice-T have been announced as presenters.

The 2023 ceremony will mark the Vampire hitmaker's second year in a row as a performer at the iconic event. In 2022, she hit the stage to honour inductee Carly Simon by performing the legendary musician's 1972 track You're So Vain.