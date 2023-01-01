Selma Blair ready to start dating following MS diagnosis

Selma Blair has announced she is ready to start dating again.

The Legally Blonde star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018.

After revealing to Self Magazine last year that she was doing "so much better", the 50 year old told has now told Glamour she feels optimistic about dating again.

"What (being in love) does for your spirit - it's nothing to take lightly," she explained. "It colors everything. I still believe if I'm just true to myself, that person will come into my life one day."

Selma shares she was now "in a great place to show up as the best version of me".

"It's the first time I have hope," she added. "And I could have never said that in my life before."

The Cruel Intentions actress also told the publication she feared her disability might scare some potential suitors away.

"I think the 'disability' word... it just confuses people," she explained, before quipping, "Like, as if I don't have a vagina."

Selma shares her 12-year-old son Arthur with ex Jason Bleick, whom she dated from 2010 until 2012.