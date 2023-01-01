Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop on Halloween

Alan Ruck has reportedly crashed his truck into the side of a pizza shop in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

TMZ reports that the Succession star, 67, drove into the side of Raffallo's Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard at around 9pm on Tuesday night.

According to the outlet, surveillance footage of the incident appeared to show the actor's truck colliding with another vehicle from behind, pushing it into the intersection as Alan's truck smashed into the building.

In post-incident photos of the accident, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor could be seen talking on his phone and standing to the side of the crash after it occurred.

TMZ reports "no indication of DUI" and confirmed that two people who were injured in the crash were "likely to be OK".

No pedestrians were hurt.