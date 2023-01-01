Roman Polanski denies he sexually assaulted underage girl in 1973

Roman Polanski has denied in new court papers that he sexually assaulted an underage girl in 1973.

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, the Rosemary's Baby director, 90, has addressed a filing which alleged that he sexually assaulted a woman at his home in 1973 after plying her with tequila.

A lawyer for Polanski requested that the woman's case be dismissed "with prejudice", meaning it could not be refiled in the future, and that the woman "take nothing" from the director.

The attorney argued to Santa Monica Superior Court Judge H. Jay Ford III in the paperwork that the woman's original complaint violated the state's statute of limitations; that her damages were based on guesswork, and that the woman accused Polanski of a crime - sexual battery - that did not become law until 1990.

The original lawsuit was filed on 16 June and amended on 11 July this year. Lawyers for the woman, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, claim she met Polanski at a party in 1973 and he allegedly knew she was a minor at the time.

Four years later, Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse with then-13-year-old Samantha Geimer and fled the United States. Geimer sued the filmmaker in 1988 and the case was settled out of court in 1993.