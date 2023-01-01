Zayn Malik writing new music for animated movie 10 Lives

Zayn Malik is writing new music for the upcoming animated movie 10 Lives.

The former One Direction singer is an executive music producer on the movie, in which he voices tough-guy twins Cameron and Kirk alongside Bridgerton star Simone Ashley as student Rose.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker and Sex Education actress will also perform a duet for the soundtrack.

"I always enjoy my time in the studio creating from my perspective," Malik told Variety. "While creating music for 10 Lives, I was able to immerse myself in a narrative that I hadn't dictated and able to bring the characters' emotions into the music rather than my own. I really enjoyed writing specifically to bring them all to life.

"It's a film that's not only fun to watch but has a very beautiful sentiment for people of all ages. I hope people love it, and the music we created really connects and transports them deeper into the 10 Lives world."

According to the outlet, 10 Lives tells the story of a pampered and selfish cat who takes his many lives for granted. After carelessly losing his ninth life, he begs for a second chance to prove he can learn from his mistakes.

The film also features the voices of Bill Nighy, Mo Gilligan, Sophie Okonedo, Dylan Llewellyn and Jeremy Swift.

Malik previously recorded I Don't Wanna Live Forever, a duet with Taylor Swift, for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack in 2017.

The 30-year-old is also currently working on his fourth solo album.