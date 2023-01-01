Emily Hampshire apologises for dressing up as Johnny Depp for Halloween

Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire has apologised after she and her friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween.

The actress, who is best known for playing Stevie Budd in the sitcom, channelled the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by sporting fake tattoos, a drawn-on moustache and slicked-back hair.

In the snaps, which she posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Hampshire and her friend wore clothes similar to the outfits Depp and Heard wore in court during their 2022 defamation trial.

After receiving backlash for the costume, the Canadian actress apologised for going as the exes, who accused each other of domestic abuse.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I've ever done," she wrote. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions."

Emily, who deleted the controversial photos, concluded her post, "In the future I will do better. I'm so sorry."

Heard accused Depp of domestic violence after she filed for divorce in 2016.

He later took the Aquaman star to court for defamation after she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

After a trial in Virginia last year, the jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp and he was awarded more than $10 million (£8.2 million) in damages, while she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) for her counterclaim.

They both filed appeals following the verdict and reached a settlement in late 2022.