Khloé Kardashian criticises Kris Jenner for lack of support

Khloé Kardashian has criticised her mum Kris Jenner for her lack of support as her manager.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old made the accusation after her mum suggesting making a podcast.

Khloé pointed out that she doesn't have time to start a podcast as she is currently working on a number of other projects, such as her clothing brand Good American.

"You have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things I am doing because I'm trying to fix the f**k-ups that have happened," Khloé told her mum. "Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f**ked up and I don't even know how to do that and you don't know how to do that because if I did, it would have been fixed by now and it's not."

Khloé then criticised Kris for her lack of "follow through" as a manager once contracts for new projects have been signed.

"I never feel like there's people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own," Khloé continued. "I'm never f**king heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."

Kris, 67, then responded by accusing her daughter of "spiralling". She added, "I want you to do something that's in your heart."

Khloé replied, "I don't have a lot of things in my heart in general these day."

Kris manages the careers of all six of her children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, all of whom own their own businesses.