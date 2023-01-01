Josh Brolin celebrates 10 years sober

Josh Brolin has celebrated 10 years of sobriety.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday night to mark a decade of sobriety.

The Goonies star shared an image of an Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety chip which featured the words: "Josh F**kin' Brolin."

Josh captioned the post, "Today isn't to be celebrated any more than any other day with the exception that it represents to others who are thinking about a way out of their tornado of shame that there exists a life where that over-pressurized piece of coal that is you will eventually transform into the diamond of liberty that you always deserved to be."

The comments section of the post was soon filled with congratulations for the actor's achievement.

Pitch Perfect actress Elizabeth Banks commented, "Amen. Sending love," while Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS," with several clapping emojis.

Josh checked into rehab back in 2013 to tackle his substance abuse issues. Later the same year, he and his ex-wife Diane Lane called it quits after nine years of marriage.

In 2016, the Dune actor married his actress Kathryn Boyd Brolin. The couple share two children, four-year-old Westlyn Reign and two-year-old Chapel Grace. He also shares two children, Trevor, 35, and Eden, 29, with his ex-wife Alice Adair.