Superman & Lois to end with fourth season

Superman & Lois will come to end with its upcoming fourth season.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW Network, announced on Thursday that the superhero show, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, would be coming to an end.

"Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," he said.

"We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

The fourth season, to be comprised of 10 episodes, will air in 2024. According to Deadline, only four of the 12 series regulars - Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin - are coming back for the last instalment.

After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the heads of DC Studios in late 2022, they announced that Superman & Lois would likely continue for "one to two more seasons".

They are preparing to usher in a new slate of DC film and TV projects, including a new Superman movie to be directed by Gunn.