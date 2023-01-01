Lisa Marie Presley called Priscilla movie 'vengeful and contemptuous' before she died

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly described the script for the Priscilla movie "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous" four months before she died.

Sofia Coppola's new movie, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, depicts the love story between Priscilla and Elvis Presley from the former's point of view.

While Priscilla has been supportive of the movie, which is based on her 1985 memoir, it was revealed on Thursday that her and Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie was not.

According to Variety, the singer asked Coppola to reconsider her vision of the film via two emails in September 2022, four months before she died in January aged 54.

In the emails, she claimed the movie made the Suspicious Minds hitmaker seem like "a predator", given that he began his courtship with Priscilla when she was 14 and he was 24.

"As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character," Lisa Marie wrote in one of the emails. "I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?"

She also declared that she would publicly disavow the film, even though her mother was an executive producer.

"I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly," she wrote.

Lisa Marie also asked the filmmaker, "Why are you coming for my Dad and my family?" and told her she didn't understand why Coppola wanted to take "my father down on the heels of such an incredible film", referring to Baz Luhrmann's 2022 movie Elvis.

When asked for comment, Coppola's representative shared the Lost in Translation director's email response to Lisa Marie at the time.

"I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I'm taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity," Coppola reportedly wrote.

Priscilla premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and is in U.S. cinemas now.