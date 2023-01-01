Al Pacino to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support

Al Pacino has agreed to pay Noor Alfallah $30,000 (£25,000) a month in child support.

The veteran actor has been ordered to pay his girlfriend and the mother of his youngest child $30,000 per month in child support, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

On top of the monthly payments, a Los Angeles judge has ordered Pacino to pay Alfallah an upfront payment of $110,000 (£91,000) as well as $13,000 (£11,000) for a night nurse and to pay any medical bills that are not covered by health insurance.

Additionally, The Godfather star is required to pay $15,000 (£12,000) into an education fund every year for the pair's son, four-month-old Roman.

The 83-year-old actor and Alfallah, 29, have been granted joint legal custody, however, Alfallah will have primary physical custody of their son.

It was first rumoured that the pair were dating in April 2022. It was then reported that they had become romantically linked during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May 2023, it was confirmed that Alfallah, who is a producer at Sony, was pregnant with her first child and Pacino's fourth. They welcomed Roman the following month.

The duo have been spotted spending time together since Alfallah filed for full custody of their son.

In addition to Roman, Pacino shares a daughter, Julie, 34, with Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with Beverly D'Angelo.