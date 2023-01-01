Abigail Breslin accuses Aaron Eckhart of 'aggressive' behaviour on Classified set

Abigail Breslin accused her co-star Aaron Eckhart of "aggressive" and "demeaning" behaviour on the set of their movie Classified earlier this year.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress is being sued by the film's production companies for breach of contract, with the producers claiming that her "specious" accusations against The Dark Knight actor cost the project $80,000 (£65,000).

In the complaint, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, the producers claimed that Breslin refused to be alone with Eckhart due to his alleged behaviour.

"During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's (allegedly) aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril," the lawsuit reads, reports Rolling Stone.

"In order for the production to continue... Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart, and costly accommodations had to be made."

The Zombieland star wrote a letter to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), her union, earlier this year to inform them of Eckhart's alleged behaviour.

According to the plaintiffs, Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings, an investigation found "no evidence in support of Breslin's wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart".

Additionally, they claimed that the 27-year-old actress has since "demanded the payment of $35,000 as a condition" of signing her final agreement, which is needed before they can release the finished film, and "has completely imperiled the financial wellbeing of the production".

They are seeking $80,000 in real damages in addition to punitive damages.

A representative for Breslin said she "is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice" and she "categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG".

Eckhart has yet to respond to the allegations.