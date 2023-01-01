Ed Westwick feels 'great' about turning 40

Ed Westwick is feeling "settled" as he approaches his forties.

The 36-year-old actor, best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, has revealed that he is currently feeling "settled" in his life.

"I honestly feel my life moving in a really positive direction," Ed told Hello! magazine when asked about his thoughts on approaching his forties.

"I have more patience and I don't get FOMO. I'm very fortunate in my career and I'm settled," the actor continued. "I got lucky very early on and feel like I've done alright. I'm less concerned with the unknown. I've got a couple of businesses that I've invested in."

The Chalet Girl star then noted that after the passing of his dad in 2013, he no longer had a "mentor".

"After losing my dad, I was knocked off my tangent as I didn't have a mentor anymore. I was figuring stuff out," Ed shared. "But in terms of ageing, I'm healthy and I feel good."

Ed even added that he thinks the 40s are "really cool".

"I feel great about turning 40. I think the 40s are really cool," the British star stated. "And your 50s. Look at Brad Pitt! He's got better and better! I think you have to take care of yourself and show up for the people in your life."