Austin Butler felt like he was 'mainlining God' during The Bikeriders shoot

Austin Butler felt like he was "mainlining God" while shooting The Bikeriders.

The movie, directed by Jeff Nichols, follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members, portrayed by Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, among others.

Butler revealed to Josh Brolin during a conversation for Interview Magazine that he felt in touch with God while riding his motorcycle for the movie.

"To get to ride motorcycles through Cincinnati, through these cornfields, it was just amazing. You know what that feels like, where the wind is in your hair. You feel like you're mainlining god," he gushed. "There's such a trust as well, when we'd be in these groups of 40, riding bikes down a tiny road, and you're thinking, 'If anybody were to crash right now, all of us would go down.'"

While the 32-year-old got a kick out of the motorcycle scenes, he admitted they were quite dangerous to film.

"We're not wearing helmets, riding through cornfields as fast as we can," he shared. "I don't know how they insured the film, to be honest. And you're riding behind a picture car as well, it's kicking up pebbles in your face, so you're getting hit in the eyes with rocks. It was so visceral."

The Oscar-nominated actor noted that The Bikeriders was a welcome change of pace after making big blockbusters like Elvis and Dune: Part Two.

"It was nice to go to something that felt more independent and play in that space for a bit," he added.

The Bikeriders, which has screened at several film festivals, is currently without a theatrical release date amid the ongoing actors' strike.