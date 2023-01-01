Friends stars attend Matthew Perry funeral

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars reportedly attended his private funeral on Friday.

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow mourned their old castmate, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, alongside friends and family at a service Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

The funeral reportedly began at around 3 p.m. and ended around two hours later. Although DailyMail.com reports the Friends stars attended the first half of the memorial, with the second half reserved for family and his closest friends.

The Memorial Park is also the final resting place of Hollywood stars including Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds.

Matthew's castmates did not comment in the immediate aftermath of the 54-year-old's death on 28 October, before releasing a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they said. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the five wrote. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry was vocal about his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse after becoming a star. However, according to TMZ.com, initial tests did not find the most common narcotics in his system. More in-depth testing will occur before a cause of death is announced.

A foundation in the actor's name was established on Friday to help those struggling with addiction.