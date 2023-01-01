Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima wed in two ceremonies

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima have married in two ceremonies.

The Bachelorette host and journalist announced in a joint Instagram post on Saturday that they tied the knot the month before.

"We're married," they captioned a series of black-and-white photos from their nuptials. "Let the journey begin."

The couple held their first wedding ceremony on 14 October in Napa Valley, California, before celebrating their union at their home in Austin, Texas this month.

"As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have - hence this bigger party," Lauren told People in an interview also published on Saturday. "Doing the second event in Austin gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn't leave our wedding feeling like we didn't even see any of our loved ones - a story we've heard before."

The guest list for Chris and Lauren's second celebration included Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Sean Lowe, Catherine Guidici Lowe, JoJo Fletcher, Trista Sutter, Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Colton Underwood, and Jordan C. Brown.

"The running joke was whether we could find a way for Chris to officiate his own wedding, since he has so much experience," Lauren joked in the interview, "but instead we had Mike Levitt, Chris' longtime friend."

During the Austin celebration, Lauren re-wore her Sottero & Midgley gown from the first ceremony. The pair also recited shortened versions of their original vows for the Austin crowd.

Chris and Lauren first met in 2016, when Lauren worked as a Bachelor Nation correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. They began dating years later and made their red carpet debut in 2019.