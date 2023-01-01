Kyle Richards 'minimised' anxiety after going sober

Kyle Richards has opened up about her decision to quit alcohol.

While speaking at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed how sobriety was helping her through a divorce.

“I’ve suffered from anxiety for my entire life,” Kyle shared, via Page Six. “So to all of a sudden have my anxiety be so minimised at a time that it should be at its worst… I was really surprised by that. I don’t even take Lexapro anymore!”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lexapro is a brand name for the drug Escitalopram. The drug is usually used to treat major depressive disorder and generalised anxiety disorder.

The television personality continued that she was feeling “really strong” despite going through a “really hard time”. She separated from husband Mauricio Umansky in July.

“I stopped drinking and I’m just doing everything I can to be as strong as I can. And it’s working,” she added. “So I’m grateful.”

Gushing over the “clarity” she experienced while sober, Kyle emphasised that she was “not an alcoholic”. She said she quit alcohol for “fitness and health reasons”.