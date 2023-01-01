Peter Jackson claims more Beatles music is 'conceivable'

Peter Jackson has hinted there may be more material to make new Beatles songs from, following the release of the band's 'final' song Now and Then last Thursday.

The Lord of the Rings director - who directed the video clip for Now and Then comprised of footage from his 2021 documentary Get Back - told the Sunday Times that the potential for more new music from the band was viable.

"We can take a performance from Get Back, separate John and George, and then have Paul and Ringo add a chorus or harmonies," the 62-year-old filmmaker explained. "You might end up with a decent song but I haven't had conversations with Paul about that."

He added, "It's fanboy stuff, but certainly conceivable."

Peter also shared his thoughts on Now and Then with the publication.

"It's not a classic in the sense of I Am the Walrus or Penny Lane - it's not complex like that," he explained. "It's simple, but it's got a haunting quality."

"Whenever anyone asks why I like the Beatles, I just say they make me happy," he added. "With the world in the state it is, we need the Beatles to appear again, as if a flying saucer has touched down and they've got off and are providing us with their one last song to cheer us up."

Since the track's release four days ago, Now and Then has amassed 8.3 million streams on Spotify, while Peter's official music video has been watched 19 million times on YouTube.