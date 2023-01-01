Matthew McConaughey's son shares birthday message to dad

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi has paid tribute to his dad on his 54th birthday.

The 15 year old took to Instagram over the weekend to heap praise on the Dallas Buyers Club Oscar winner, calling him "the man who's always there for us".

"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father," Levi began. "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

The heartfelt post was accompanied by a photo carousel revealing a series of throwback shots of the McConaughey family, which included a snap of Levi and Matthew attending a baseball game.

"The journeys just getting started... Happy birthday Papai," Levi concluded his tribute.

The post also featured pictures of Levi's mum, Camila Alves, 41, his sister Vida, 13, and brother Livingston, 10.

Matthew and Camila met at a West Hollywood nightclub in 2006. They married in June 2012.