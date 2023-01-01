Nico Santos and Zeke Smith tie the knot

Nico Santos and Zeke Smith got married in Palm Springs, California over the weekend.

The Superstore actor and Survivor alum exchanged vows during a "silly bougie wedding" at the Parker Hotel.

"For us, we've been together for almost six years. We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We're each other's emergency contacts," Zeke, 35, told People before the big day. "By all sorts of usual metrics we are married."

"Actually having the ceremony, making it legal, it's about becoming a family. We're in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We're going to be the person that's there for the other one."

The event happened to fall on Pride Weekend in Palm Springs.

"It's a big gay wedding," Nico, 44, said of the date. "A lot of our guests are queer as well, so we thought let's just stick to the date and have it during Pride weekend. So it'll be extra gay."

He added, "We're not very serious people, which is why we both work in comedy, so we're calling it our silly bougie wedding."

The ceremony was officiated by Nico's Superstore co-star Mark McKinney, while guests included Superstore creator Justin Spitzer and cast members Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura and Lauren Ash.

Zeke and Nico got engaged during the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.