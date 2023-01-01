Danny DeVito wanted Twins sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito has lamented the fact that he never filmed a Twins sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While speaking to GQ for an interview, the Matilda star discussed the possibility of reuniting with his co-star for a sequel to the 1988 film.

"Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor - which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor," DeVito quipped. "Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we've been chatting about."

When asked whether their upcoming collaborative project was related to Twins, he replied, "No, it's just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is."

DeVito and Schwarzenegger were planning to reunite with Twins director Ivan Reitman for a sequel titled Triplets, however, the project was scrapped after Reitman died in February 2022.

"Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died," Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter in May. "His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it."

Schwarzenegger served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He announced his return to acting weeks after ending his governorship and has since appeared in movies such as Terminator Genisys, Terminator: Dark Fate, The Last Stand and The Expendables 2 and 3.