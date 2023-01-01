Oppenheimer reaches IMAX box office milestone

Oppenheimer has reached a major IMAX box office milestone.

On Sunday, BoxOfficeReport.com shared an update on the Christopher Nolan-directed film's IMAX earnings worldwide.

"With an estimated international IMAX total of $96.4M, Oppenheimer is now the 4th highest grossing IMAX release of all-time internationally," the publication posted to X/Twitter.

According to their post, it puts the film behind just three other huge blockbusters, 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and 2009's Avatar.

Screen Rant reports Oppenheimer's $96.4 million (£78 million) international IMAX gross is just a small portion of a movie's overall box office.

At the time of writing, Oppenheimer, which was released in cinemas in July, has so far earned a total of $947.5 million (£765 million) at the worldwide box office.

The film, which stars Cillian Murphy as the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has smashed a series of records. It unseated Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time and is Nolan's third highest-grossing movie behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. It is also the second-highest-grossing R-rated film of all time behind 2019's Joker.

Oppenheimer is currently the third highest-grossing movie of 2023 behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.