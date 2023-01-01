Anne Hart dead at 90

Actress Anne Hart has died at the age of 90.

Anne, a former West End star and the widow of comedian Ronnie Corbett, has passed away, her family have confirmed.

The London-born actress died "peacefully, surrounded by her family" in her family home in Scotland in the early hours of Sunday.

"We lost my darling Mum at one o'clock in the morning," Anne's youngest daughter Sophie announced. "She was an amazing woman, and my sister Emma and I, and all four of her grandchildren, Tom, Tilly, Dylan, and Billy, will love and miss her forever."

Sophie, also an actress, added, "We will be bringing her home to Abingdon, near Croydon, which is where the family lived when my dad was alive."

The West End star was married to Ronnie from 1966 until he died at the age of 85 in March 2016. They shared three children, Sophie, Emma, and Andrew, who passed away only six weeks after he was born.

Anne made her debut on London's West End as a child in the Christmas show Where The Rainbow Ends. She then found fame in her twenties as the lead actress in Clown Jewels and Young In Heart with the comedy troupe The Crazy Gang.

Shortly before her death, Anne was treated for a hip fracture after suffering a fall at her family home in East Lothian, Scotland.