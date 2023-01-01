Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong welcome baby number two

Comedian Nick Kroll and his wife Lily Kwong have welcomed their second child together.

In a recent Instagram post, Lily announced baby number two had arrived a month ago. The landscape artist revealed the child's sex - a girl - and name - Gaia Kwong Kroll - in the post.

"Tender moments captured from the first 40 days with our baby girl," she captioned two photos featuring the newborn. "Emerging from this fleeting period having learned so much from being fully present with Baby G's zen earth angel essence. Gaia Kwong Kroll thank you for shining your light on us, you've brought so much joy and harmony to our little family already."

Lily and Nick, 45, also have son Leo, now two years old.

Over the summer, Lily asked her social media followers for advice on juggling two children.

"Me holding my preggo belly 3 ways. For the mamas and the papas out there who have done it - any tips on how to gracefully transition from 1 kiddo to 2?" she wrote.