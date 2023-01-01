Snoopy heads to Big City with new Peanuts movie in development

A full length 'Peanuts' movie is in development.

Apple has confirmed plans for a new family feature film as the gang - including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown and more - head to the Big City as they learn the true meaning of friendship and make new pals on their journey.

Karey Kirkpatrick has co-written the screenplay from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano.

The trio were also behind 2015 film 'The Peanuts Movie', with director Steve Martino returning at the helm.

The untitled movie will mark Apple's first original Peanuts feature, with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide also on board.

Tara Sorensen, Apple’s head of children’s programming, said: "Fans of all ages have been enamored with Peanuts on Apple TV+.

"With our unmatched library of Peanuts titles, and award-winning collection of stories that bring kids and families together, Apple TV+ is the preeminent home for Snoopy and friends, and offers a world class selection of series and films featuring the most globally cherished animated characters.

"We can’t wait for everyone to experience this heartwarming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang in the Big City.”

Craig, whose father Charles M. Schulz created Peanuts, is exciting to continue his dad's "legacy".

He added: "It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil.

“We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new Peanuts adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director.

"Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world.”