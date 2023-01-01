Elizabeth Debicki recalls 'sacred' Princess Diana swimsuit scene in latest The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki says recreating the swimsuit Princess Diana wore while holidaying with lover Dodi Fayed a week before her death was a "sacred" moment.

The Australian actress has been starring as the late royal in Netflix mega hit The Crown since the 2022 fifth season.

Ahead of the release of the first four episodes of series six on 16 November, the star has recalled in a promotional interview what it was like shooting key scenes.

Talking about donning a blue swimming costume with a low scooped back, a replica of one worn by Diana while holidaying on Dodi's family yacht in Portofino, Italy, in 1997, Elizabeth mused: "There was just something about that swimsuit and recreating that moment that felt very sacred."

"It was very important we got it right. In a way, it reminded me a little bit of when we shot the revenge dress - it's as close as possible to the real imagery," she added.

The press dubbed the figure-hugging black silk Christina Stambolian gown Diana's "revenge dress" when she wore it to a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens after her estranged husband Prince Charles confessed to adultery in a TV interview.

"As an actress, I get to enter into that space and discover what's emotionally in that moment. With the revenge dress, I didn't really know until I stepped out of the car," Elizabeth, 33, continued. "At this moment, I didn't really know until I was sat with the sea under me."

The remaining six instalments of The Crown's final season will drop on 14 December.