Zachary Quinto addresses below-the-line worker 'outrage' amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Zachary Quinto has opened up about recent negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP.

In a Monday Instagram video, the Star Trek actor responded to below-the-line workers who criticised SAG-AFTRA's apparent response to what AMPTP have called their "last, best, and final offer".

In the clip, Zachary recognised that his "below-the-line colleagues... are tired" and "really, really struggling" amid the several-month-long work stoppage.

"I hear you, I empathise with you and I recognize as a person in the public eye, who is beating a drum for Hold the line, I can be a lightning rod for the argument, 'That's easy for you to say. You're not being asked to sacrifice nearly as much as we are,'" the actor continued. "There is a validity to that argument, I understand that."

Zachary defended that he "made significant contributions to the Motion Picture Television Fund" and encouraged others to do the same.

"This is not about me. This is not about getting richer. This is about protection for all us," he asserted. "Because where this is not about money, this is about the implementation of technology that could in due course render all our contributions to this industry obsolete if we let it. If we give ground now, we will lose ground forever."

Asking his fellow strikers to "hold strong" against the AMPTP, Zachary said, "While your outrage is justified... I encourage you to channel it in the right direction."

He captioned the video, "(I'm) acknowledging all of our below the line colleagues who never asked for the burden of the sacrifices that they've been forced to make."

According to Deadline, the California economy has seen a loss of $6.5 billion (£5.3 billion) as a result of the Hollywood strikes. Additionally, 45,000 jobs in the entertainment sector have been lost.