Nia DaCosta 'really wanted' to shorten The Marvels runtime

Nia DaCosta has explained her decision to keep The Marvels under two hours long.

While speaking to Digital Spy for an interview published on Monday, The Marvels director revealed why she filmed the shortest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I really wanted it to be under two hours," Nia said of the upcoming film. "I always think about the runtime, actually, when I go into a film. I just feel like there's no need to have it long if you don't need to, because one hour 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all really excited."

The Marvels reportedly caps out at one hour and 45 minutes. The next two shortest Marvel movies - The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World - each run for one hour and 52 minutes.

"I just think you do what's right for the movie," the 33-year-old filmmaker continued. "I didn't even know about this runtime thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what's right for the movie."

The Marvels serves as a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and follows the events of the Marvel TV series WandaVision, Ms Marvel, and Secret Invasion. According to a logline, the forthcoming film follows Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson) as she begins swapping places with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) whenever they use their light-based superpowers.

"We get to add to that history, that (Marvel is) starting to really dig into now, like women beating the s**t out of each other," Nia mused. "We do a lot (of that) in this film, which is really exciting for me, because I love fight scenes. I was very excited to do it."

She concluded, "I think the main fight scene, I'm really proud of. It's something you haven't seen before in the MCU, because of the nature of it, the switching."

The Marvels is set for release on 10 November.