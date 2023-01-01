Jeremy Renner vows 'not to squander' life after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has vowed "not to squander" his life following his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The Marvel star took to Instagram on Monday night to share an update on his recovery 10 months after he was involved in a snowplough accident in January of this year.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th ... everyday," Jeremy wrote in an Instagram caption. "Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on...."

The 52-year-old then told his fans that his "mind" has been his "greatest therapy".

"My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better.... Be exceptional... " the Hawkeye star explained. "I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure."

On 1 January, Jeremy was run over by a snowplough, leaving him with over 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung. The actor underwent surgeries to rebuild his ribcage and eye socket with metal plates and screws, among other procedures. He has been in recovery ever since.

Jeremy's post came soon after he teased the release of a new music project titled Love and Titanium, a collection of songs that mark the milestones in his recovery following his accident.