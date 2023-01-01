Megan Fox reveals miscarriage heartache in new poetry book

Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly suffered a miscarriage last year.

The actress delves into the heartbreak as part of her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. According to People, Megan writes about a scan of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day.

"Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..." she penned in an excerpt shared in the magazine.

"I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh... but now / I have to say / goodbye."

Later in the poem, Megan imagines holding a baby "as they rip you from my insides".

"I will pay any price," she continued. "Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

MGK, real name Colson Baker, alluded to the pregnancy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards when he dedicated his performance to Megan and "our unborn child". The pair have been together since May 2020.

In an interview promoting the book on Good Morning America, the 37-year-old - who has children Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and seven-year-old Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - opened up about the loss and how it impacted her relationship.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” Megan confessed. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

MGK, 33, has 14-year-old daughter Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon.